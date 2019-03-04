Brookview Lane in Ross closed through mid-May for bridge replacement

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Starting today, Brookview Lane in Ross Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project that is expected to take until mid-May to complete, officials announced.

The road will be shut down between McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard while work is being performed on the bridge, which is structurally unsafe for motor vehicles.

Motorists will have to use the special access road that now connects McKnight and Brookview, officials said. A posted detour will guide drivers thorough the area.

The bridge replacement project was slated to begin last summer but money from the state, which is paying for most of the work, was not available, according to a township commissioner who said doing the work this spring could be easier on motorists.

“This project can be completed faster than if it were to commence in the summer,” said Commissioner Dan DeMarco in a social media post. “Road construction in the summer results in many delays due to the high volume of projects undertaken by contractors. Unpredictable, excessive rainfall also can delay such projects in the summer.”

DeMarco noted that rain delayed work along Thompson Run Road between Vilsack Road and Babcock Boulevard last summer. The project was slated for completion by September but dragged on until December because of delays caused by the weather.

