Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse to open 5th location in Monroeville Friday

A Pittsburgh pizza and beer joint will open its fifth location in Monroeville on Friday.

Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2125 Mosside Blvd. at 4 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Owners Nick and Angie Bogacz bought the building Feb. 15 for $375,000, which included a liquor license. The building on the border of Monroeville and Pitcairn used to house Steel City Steakhouse, which closed in September.

The owners of Steel City Steakhouse were not immediately available to comment.

According to Caliente’s news release, the restaurant will be the fifth location in the region. The other four are located in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, Mt. Lebanon, Hampton and Aspinwall.

Angie Bogacz said the building, built in 1985 by an NFL player, features two outside lampposts from the Monroeville Wall Bridge, marble trim inside from the Grant Building downtown, a bar sourced from the Wagner Tea Room in Charleroi and old interior wood that she said was trucked in from Boston.

“We see buying and remodeling empty building spaces as an opportunity to bring family fun, award-winning pizza and unique craft beers to new communities while supporting the region’s economic impact as a small business owner,” said Nick Bogacz in a news release.

“This store has been such a fun project and labor of love,” said Angie Bogacz. “We tried to melt our industrial look with the old look. I think we did a pretty good job.”

The restaurant, founded by the Bogaczes in 2012, will feature all of the other locations’ menu items, including award-winning pies such as the pan pizza topped with duck — dubbed the Quack Attack — and the New York-style pizza, Brooklyn in Your Face. The pizzeria also will carry more than 150 craft beers.

Food will be available for delivery and carry out, and the dining area can seat 68. The full bar seats around 30 and has 20 taps.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The pizzeria is currently hiring for all positions, including servers, bartenders, cooks and drivers.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .