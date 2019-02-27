Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cantata choir welcomes new members, prepares for Palm Sunday | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Cantata choir welcomes new members, prepares for Palm Sunday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:57 a.m
809124_web1_ms-cantata-030719
Submitted photo
Music librarian Carolyn Krudwig and cantata choir director Ruth Poscich review the pieces that will be presented on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Murrysville.

About an hour ago

A local cantata choir is preparing for its second Palm Sunday performance at First Presbyterian Church in Murrysville, but its members have plans to perform well into 2019.

The Murrysville Cantata Choir started a little under a year ago, presenting Lloyd Larson’s “Behold the Lamb,” and also performed at the 2018 American Guild of Organists’ Choral Extravaganza at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.

The choir is under the direction of Ruth Poscich of Greensburg, who earned her degree from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J.

“They have worldwide renown for their choral program,” Poscich said. “I’m glad to have this opportunity to put that knowledge to work.”

Poscich is the music director at First Presbyterian, and typically fills the dual roles of accompanist and director.

The cantata performances feature accompanist Hazel Braun, giving Poscich free hands to focus on her directing.

This year’s Palm Sunday program will be Joseph M. Martin’s “A Journey to Hope,” featuring traditional sacred-style music based on spirituals.

The group also has plans for the fall, building on its November 2018 performance, “A Patriotic Thanksgiving,” which included recognition of local veterans.

“I’m excited to announce that the Murrysville Cantata Choir will be performing at Heinz Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 17, and we will present a concert in Murrysville on Sunday, Nov. 10, again with emphasis on celebrating as well as celebrating our veterans,” Poscich said.

The Palm Sunday concert will be at 4 p.m. April 14 at the church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville.

Rehearsals will continue through April 7, taking place at 6 p.m. on Sunday evenings, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

For more, call the church office at 724-327-0728.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

