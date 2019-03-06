Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie Boys & Girls Club presented strong message about drugs | TribLIVE.com
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie Boys & Girls Club presented strong message about drugs

Stephanie Hacke
Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:30 a.m
838335_web1_sig-boysgirlsclub-031419
Stephanie Hacke | For the Tribune-Review
Carnegie police Officer Cory Peterson lets kids from the Carnegie Boys & Girls Club hold his badge during a drug prevention and donation event made possible by the Carnegie Elks on Feb. 28.
838335_web1_sig-boysgirlsclub2-031419
Stephanie Hacke | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Carnegie Elks and a representative from the Carnegie Boys & Girls Club pose for a photo after the Elks hosted a drug prevention presentation and donation event at the Carnegie Boys & Girls Club on Feb. 28.

2 minutes ago

Magisterial District Judge Jack Kobistek had the room full of youngsters at the Carnegie Boys & Girls Club riled up.

Drugs ruin people’s lives and he had the proof.

“How many of you would steal $8,000 from your grandma?” he asked to the room of kids displaying shocked and horrified faces. “Do you want to be that person? … How many people here would steal their mother’s wedding ring and sell it? That’s what drugs do to a family!”

Kobistek shared real life stories that he’s seen in his courtroom as part of a drug awareness program and donation event put on by the Carnegie Elks for the kids at the Boys & Girls Club on Feb. 28.

“If we can get the kids thinking properly at the age they are now, hopefully they’ll turn out and we won’t have any problems down the road,” said Al Montuoro, exalted ruler with the club.

The Elks have put on this program for several years, which included the presentation by Kobistek, who also is an Elk, and Carnegie police Officer Cory Peterson, who knelt to the ground and let the kids hold his badge.

The Elks also distributed 100 backpacks to the children at the Boys & Girls Club and sent home packets with drug awareness information for mom and dad. And, they fed the kids pizza and cookies.

“It was interesting. We learned the message to not do drugs,” said Maurice Segnonou, 9, of Carnegie.

The program was made possible through a $1,500 anniversary grant the Carnegie Elks received from the Elks National Foundation.

“It’s just a great community partnership for us,” said Dominic Panucci, branch director at the Boys & Girls Club.

This is just one of several ways the two have partnered together to improve the lives of children, he said.

This year alone, the 70 member Carnegie Elks club has received $10,500 in grants from the Elks National Fund that has allowed the group to give back in various ways to the community, Montuoro said.

A $2,000 Beacon Grant allowed them to give funds to The Bradley Center for a program with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Carnegie Science Center. The gratitude grant allowed them to give $625 each to the local American Legion for a program to help wheelchair bound people, the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Meals on Wheels Southwest and The Bradley Center.

A $2,000 freedom grant allowed them to have a dinner and provide socks and gloves for homeless veterans.

A $2,500 promise grant allowed them to help the Boys & Girls Club start a LEGO league team.

Categories: Neighborhoods | Carlynton
