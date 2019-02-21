Carnegie celebrates 125th birthday

Carnegie Borough is celebrating its 125th Birthday and the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall is very much a part of the borough’s rich history.

The “Carnegie Carnegie” will celebrate with a performance chosen to entertain the whole family. Chris Laitta’s TV Tunes, presented by UPMC Health Plan, will be held in the music hall on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The program coincides with the anniversary of Carnegie’s legal incorporation.

To celebrate 125 years, the “Carnegie Carnegie” sought out a performance with broad appeal.

Cabaret star Chris Laitta’s TV Tunes fits the bill with an interactive trip down memory lane. Audiences will sing along to classic American TV show theme songs from shows such as Alice, Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, All in Family, and The Jeffersons.

The show also will include Pittsburgh bassist Paul Thompson, joined by Joe Dominic on keyboard and Subha Das on drums.

A dessert reception with the performers follows the show.