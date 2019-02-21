Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie celebrates 125th birthday

Stephanie Hacke
Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
Mosaic tile walls, featuring scenes representing Carnegie, Pittsburgh and the library, stand outside the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. The walls, designed by ceramics artist Laura Jean McLaughlin and created with the help of community members, was finished in September and is one of the focal points at the new Library Park. The park was supposed to be finished last year, but setbacks, including a mudslide on the property, forced work to be postponed. The library will be looking for additional funding to complete the project since they had to use money allocated for the park for repairs stemming from the mudslide.

Carnegie Borough is celebrating its 125th Birthday and the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall is very much a part of the borough’s rich history.

The “Carnegie Carnegie” will celebrate with a performance chosen to entertain the whole family. Chris Laitta’s TV Tunes, presented by UPMC Health Plan, will be held in the music hall on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The program coincides with the anniversary of Carnegie’s legal incorporation.

To celebrate 125 years, the “Carnegie Carnegie” sought out a performance with broad appeal.

Cabaret star Chris Laitta’s TV Tunes fits the bill with an interactive trip down memory lane. Audiences will sing along to classic American TV show theme songs from shows such as Alice, Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, All in Family, and The Jeffersons.

The show also will include Pittsburgh bassist Paul Thompson, joined by Joe Dominic on keyboard and Subha Das on drums.

A dessert reception with the performers follows the show.

Categories: Neighborhoods | Carlynton
