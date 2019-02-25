Carnegie Elementary gas line repairs ‘won’t be cheap’

Carnegie Elementary School students will soon find out if they have to make up two days of classes because of a gas leak.

Superintendent Joseph Dimperio has applied to the state Department of Education for an exception because of the emergency. The school was closed Feb. 14 and 15 as crews replaced a more than 60-year-old metal gas line that had deteriorated beyond repair.

Dennis McDade, director of maintenance and custodial services, described that Feb. 13 day during the school board meeting. He said the smell of gas was detected in the boiler room of the building.

“That whole pipe section was in poor shape,” he said, noting that there was a low level of gas in the air during the discovery.

McDade said the section of pipe from Franklin Avenue to the building’s loading dock area was beyond repair. An additional 21 feet of pipe inside the building was also replaced.

McDade said the district was fortunate to have a Mancini Construction crew already in the area. That company, along with a crew from Vegley Welding, a gas-certified company, was able to begin repairs.

Work continued over the weekend and the school was open to staff and students that Monday.

“The costs have not come in, but it won’t be cheap,” McDade told board members.

Dimperio said a claim has been submitted to the district’s insurance carrier.