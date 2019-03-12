Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cavitt Road in Monroeville to close Wednesday until possibly Friday | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Cavitt Road in Monroeville to close Wednesday until possibly Friday

Dillon Carr
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:41 p.m
A small section of Cavitt Road in Monroeville will be closed starting Wednesday morning to possibly Friday.

A Nixle report to Monroeville residents said the road will close due to road work at 7 a.m. March 13 between Asbury Court and William Penn Highway.

The closure may continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday or into Friday.

Monroeville Public Works was not immediately available to comment.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

