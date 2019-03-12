Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Community pep rally rev up North Hills fans for spring sports season | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Community pep rally rev up North Hills fans for spring sports season

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:57 p.m
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally6-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills volleyball players Nate Saul, left, and Ryan Martin compete in the limbo during a Spring pep rally March 11, 2019.
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally3-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills lacrosse players cheer during a Spring pep rally March 11, 2019.
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally5-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills baseball team waits to be introduced during a Spring pep rally March 11, 2019.
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally2-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills lacrosse players are introduced during a Spring pep rally March 11, 2019.
870529_web1_nj-lo-rally4-032119
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills volleyball players Nate Saul, left, and Ryan Martin compete in the limbo during a Spring pep rally March 11, 2019.

12 minutes ago

The North Hills School District helped fans get ready to cheer on the teams competing in the spring sports season with a Community Pep Rally on Monday.

Members of the spring varsity track, lacrosse, softball, baseball, boys’ tennis and boys’ volleyball teams were introduced at the March 11 event and everybody who attended received a free North Hills promotional item.

The event also was an opportunity for people attending to support the district’s programs to help needy students by donating a wide range of foods and personal care items.

Residents can make donations to Pantry and Backpack programs throughout the year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.