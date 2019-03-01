Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Competitive youth skier snags state championship | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Competitive youth skier snags state championship

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 1, 2019 12:28 p.m
Torin Pottinger, 13, makes his way down a slalom course at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Torin Pottinger smiles for a photo with his parents, Jim and Mimi Pottinger.

A Franklin Regional student and Western Pennsylvania Race Club skier won a state skiing championship for his age bracket at Seven Springs Feb. 23-24.

Torin Pottinger, 13, won the slalom and giant slalom race events over the weekend, earning him the top spot in the state for earning the most points.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he said of his win. Pottinger said racing at that level has been a goal since skiing competitively. He first tried the sport before he could walk on his own, at 6 months-old, he said.

Pottinger’s father, Jim – a Gateway teacher and coach of the Western Pennsylvania Race Club – said 43 of the state’s fastest boys competed in the age bracket.

The eighth-grade skier will move on to the U14 Eastern Championships at Whiteface Mountain in New York on March 16-19, along with nine other boys in the same age bracket who also qualified.

Jim Pottinger said he’s very proud of his son.

“He’s worked very hard and remained focused,” said Jim Pottinger, who has been a ski instructor for more than 30 years and who has coached for WPRC for seven years. “He’s put the time into getting ready for this level of competition.”

At the Eastern Championships, young skiers will compete for a spot on the team to ski at USSA CanAM, an international competition in Canada held at the end of March.

Torin Pottinger said his goal going into the Eastern Championships is to qualify for the team.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

