County’s annual youth marble competition kicks off at Block Northway
34 minutes ago
Allegheny County kicked off its annual marble-shooting competition at The Block Northway in Ross Township on Monday evening.
Children 14 and younger are participating in the week-long competition to determine the winners who will compete for the title of 2019 Allegheny County Marbles Champion.
The Allegheny County Parks and Recreation Department will hold qualifying tournaments at 13 other locations around the county during the next two months.
The kids who win the qualifying rounds will compete at the countywide marbles tournament in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse May 16 to 18.
The top four marble shooters, or “mibsters,” from the countywide tournament — two boys and two girls — will receive an all-expense paid trip to Wildwood by the Sea, N.J., to compete in the 96th National Marbles Tournament during the week of June 17.