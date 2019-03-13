Couple celebrates 64th anniversary

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Kathleen and Mike Zimbicki of Rennerdale will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary March 18. Kathleen and Mike are the parents of four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and have lived in Rennerdale for 62 years.

Aaron Fisher will celebrate his 14th birthday March 17. Aaron is the son of David and Christie Conley Fisher, and grandson of Pat and John Fisher of Rosslyn Heights.

Happy anniversary to Maureen and Jim Nelson of Neville Manor, who will celebrate their 41st on March 17. They are the parents of two children, Erin (Ryan) Cummings and Brendan (Janna) Nelson. They have four grandchildren, Meghan and Declan Cummings, and Summer and Adam Nelson.

Happy birthday to former Carnegie resident Leslie Blair Roberts, now residing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., who celebrates with her husband, Wes, and friends on March 17.

Thinking of you, Jack Moskovitz, who will celebrate his 72nd birthday on March 18th. Jack was employed by Carlynton School District for more than 30 years and is a resident of Concordia South Hills on Bower Hill Road.

Bobbi (White) and Sean Klein of Carnegie will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on March 17th.They are the parents of two sons, Peter Lloyd and Max Aaron.

Jeannalyn Baroni-Meyers will celebrate her 17th birthday March 17 with her mom, dad, sister, Amanda Partin, brothers, Rusty, Brandon and Shane Baroni-Meyers, and niece, Angelina. Jeannalyn’s brother, Shane, will celebrate his 19th birthday March 29.

Bridget (Kelly) and Mark Cafeo of Bridgeville will celebrate their sixth anniversary March 17. Bridget served the Chartiers Valley School Board for many years and is mom to one son, Justin.

Happy birthday to my cousin Mary Jane (Masciantonio) Slegal of Ann Street, who will celebrate March 14, and also to her niece, Jovanna Silipigni, who celebrates on the same day. Jovanna’s parents are Charlene (Masciantonio) and John Silipigni of Crafton.

Happy 10th birthday to Hanalee Mikal Nordeen, who celebrates March 18. Hanalee is the daughter of Katie (Leschak) and Josh Nordeen of Carnegie and big sister of Amelia Pauline. She is the granddaughter of Barb and Bruce Nordeen and the late Michael “Dickie” Leschak.

Happy birthday to Jeff Hilty of Bridgeville, who celebrates March 16. Jeff and his wife, Lizann (Kouche), have been married for 39 years and are the parents of three sons, Jeff (Simone), Joe and Jordan. Lizann and Jeff have one granddaughter, Sydney.

Birthdays this week include Mayor Betty Copeland, Makayla Rittmeyer, Vince Holland, Neil Gearhart, Joe Kossler, Rebecca Colangelo, Tony Musolino, Barb Lawrence, Gwen Restich, Lori Ritter, Jackie Mikus, Kathy Sudiak, Sheldon Sorge, Amanda Bennett, Shawn Broniak and Devin Moore.

Denise (Iacono) and Gerry McGrogan of Carnegie will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary on March 21. They are the parents of Kristy (Jason), Goldie and Ryan (Heather) and have two grandchildren, Taya and Jase.

Cathy (Tokar) and Lonnie Lamb will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary March 17. Cathy is the owner/operator of Ultra Classic Hair Salon in Carnegie.