Couple celebrates birth of first child

Susan and Brian Wilkeson of Upper St. Clair are receiving congratulations on the birth of their first child. Brian Oliver was born on Feb. 8, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Mary Ellen Wilkeson of Carnegie, the late Jim Wilkeson of Carnegie, and the maternal grandparents are Stephen Brock of Galveston, Texas and Jean Brock of Bountiful, Utah.

Happy 55th wedding anniversary to Bob and Janice Amend of Rennerdale who will celebrate on March 4. They are the parents of one son, Rob, who celebrated his birthday on Feb. 23.

Happy birthday to Pat Fisher of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates on March 4. Pat is the wife of John Fisher and they have three children, Darren, David (Christie) and Lisa (Rob) Sunderland. They also have four grandchildren, Aaron and Shelby Fisher, and Dylan and Riley Sunderland.

Victor Jafarace of Carnegie celebrates another birthday on March 4 with his wife, Jennifer, and children, Emma and Austin.

Thinking of you Collette (McIntyre) Wilson (former resident of Carnegie) now of New Port Richey, Fla., who celebrates on March 5 with her husband, Stan, family and friends. Collette is retired after many years of service to Canevin High School.

Mary Anne (Tokar) Schade of Carnegie celebrates her birthday on March 6 with family and friends. She is the wife of Andy Schade and mom to Andrew, Chris and Carrie. Mary Anne and Andy also have one granddaughter, Brianna Lynn Schade.

Birthdays this week include Calee Casmer, Cianna Woods, Austin Gromek, Katie Schaffer, PJ Bagnato, Owen Mutschler, Richard Lang, Jen Sago, Jim Uniatowski, Janie Tokar and Brian Wilkerson.

Eleanor Kitt of Carnegie celebrates another birthday on March 1. She is mom to Paul and Betty Ann Burns and has three grandchildren, Adam, Kristen and Blake. Eleanor also has two great-granddaughters, Addison and Kendall.

Renee Smith of Carnegie celebrates her birthday on March 1. She is the wife of Rick Smith and together they have five children, Paige, Logan, Regan, Grayson and Bailey. Their daughter Paige will celebrate her 28th birthday on March 3.

Cathe and Mark Weil of Carnegie will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on March 1. Cathe is the mother of Brian Silofau. Cathe and Mark both celebrate their birthdays in March.

Asa Timothy Hathaway will celebrate his fourth birthday on March 4. He is the son of Leah (Mayfield) and Jake Hathaway of Scott Township and little brother to Sophia and Camilla. Also helping him blow out his candles is grandmother Kimberly Zanfino of Heidelberg.