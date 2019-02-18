Dave & Buster’s opens at The Block Northway

The North Hills just became a destination for fun.

Dave & Buster’s opened on Feb. 18 in The Block Northway. The sprawling, 40,000-square-foot entertainment complex is located in a section of the shopping center once occupied by Fox & Hound pub and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The new venue features 150 of the latest arcade games. At least three times a year, new titles are introduced.

At the multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform, guests buckle up, put on a VR-headset and plunge into Jurassic Park, a medieval dragon battle or a picturesque mountain flight through a sea of balloons. Once back from their adventure, they can explore the game-room floor and attempt to earn tickets to redeem at WIN!, the on-site prize store that boasts goodies such as Xbox games, Keurig coffee makers, toys, iPads, sports memorabilia and more. New games are brought in three times a year.

“There’s something for everyone,” General Manager Maria Agresti says. “Older adults will come in and you can see their competitive spirit come out.”

In the mood to watch a game? The D&B Sports Bar has dozens of HDTVs and artistic nods to local teams throughout the area. In a lounge near the front, separate from the casino-like game room, there are three, 163-inch screens.

The entire facility has seating for 426 people and a menu with big portions of American fare all made in-house.

Private function rooms are available for rent for corporate events, weddings and children’s parties. A large patio overlooking McKnight Road will open in the spring.

Founded in 1982 in Dallas, there are now 123 Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S., including one at The Waterfront in Homestead. That 65,000-square-foot facility has been in operation for 19 years.