Delmont library will host a comedy tribute to resident Jim Davis | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Delmont library will host a comedy tribute to resident Jim Davis

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:55 a.m
Above, a photo of the late Jim Davis of Delmont sitting by the former Delmont water trough. A night of comedy at the Lamplighter on March 16, 2019, in tribute to Davis, will benefit the Delmont Public Library.

Jim Davis of Delmont knew how to make people laugh, whether it was cracking jokes or walking onstage at the intermission of an Apple Hill Playhouse show wearing a coconut bra and a hula skirt.

“He may not have been an actor,” his wife, Charlene, said last fall. “But he certainly was a bit of a ham.”

The Delmont Public Library will host an evening of open mic comedy on March 16 in tribute to Davis, who died in June. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Lamplighter Restaurant, 6566 William Penn Highway, Salem Township.

Tickets are $20 each, or $150 for a table of eight. There is a limit of 80 tickets, and the event is for those ages 21 and older. Proceeds will benefit the library.

“He enjoyed life to the fullest,” Delmont librarian Denni Grassel said of Davis. “He just made life fun for us. Whenever he’d walk into the library, I’d always smile because I knew something fun was about to happen.”

For more, or to buy tickets, call 724-468-5329.

