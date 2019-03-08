Doyle looking to set up Monroeville office

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Monroeville council will consider signing a lease agreement through January 2021 with Congressman Mike Doyle that would allow him to set up a district office within the municipality’s administrative building.

Doyle, D-Forest Hills, represents the 18th congressional district, which reflects a population of more than 700,000 in 54 municipalities in Allegheny County. A newly formed 17th district by the state supreme court meant the congressman lost portions of the district to Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon.

The new district lines will be in effect until they are redrawn after the 2020 census.

Mayor Nick Gresock said Councilman Ron Harvey learned Doyle was looking to have a presence in Monroeville now that he represents the entire municipality under District 18.

“So we got in touch, him and I, and we found a spot for him here in our municipal building. So that’s good for the residents,” Gresock said during an agenda-setting meeting March 7.

Doyle ended a lease at his office along Duff Road in Penn Hills at the end of December because he represents only part of the municipality now.

Matt Dinkel, a spokesman for Doyle, said the congressman now rents a space in Bethel Park. Monroeville will be the second new office location.

The East McKeesport location will remain open, he said.

If the office in Monroeville’s administrative building at 2700 Monroeville Blvd becomes available, the office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

For more information, visit Doyle’s website at bit.ly/2XKFciZ.

