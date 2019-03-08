Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Doyle looking to set up Monroeville office | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Doyle looking to set up Monroeville office

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 8, 2019 10:51 a.m
849484_web1_monroevillesign
Monroeville’s municipal building

About an hour ago

Monroeville council will consider signing a lease agreement through January 2021 with Congressman Mike Doyle that would allow him to set up a district office within the municipality’s administrative building.

Monroeville council will consider a lease agreement with the congressman at its voting meeting March 12. The agreement would be through Jan. 2, 2021 at $150 per month.

Doyle, D-Forest Hills, represents the 18th congressional district, which reflects a population of more than 700,000 in 54 municipalities in Allegheny County. A newly formed 17th district by the state supreme court meant the congressman lost portions of the district to Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon.

The new district lines will be in effect until they are redrawn after the 2020 census.

Mayor Nick Gresock said Councilman Ron Harvey learned Doyle was looking to have a presence in Monroeville now that he represents the entire municipality under District 18.

“So we got in touch, him and I, and we found a spot for him here in our municipal building. So that’s good for the residents,” Gresock said during an agenda-setting meeting March 7.

Doyle ended a lease at his office along Duff Road in Penn Hills at the end of December because he represents only part of the municipality now.

Matt Dinkel, a spokesman for Doyle, said the congressman now rents a space in Bethel Park. Monroeville will be the second new office location.

The East McKeesport location will remain open, he said.

If the office in Monroeville’s administrative building at 2700 Monroeville Blvd becomes available, the office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

For more information, visit Doyle’s website at bit.ly/2XKFciZ.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

