Drug, prostitution cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
• Shannon L. Vanorsdale, 35, of Mt. Pleasant on charges of possession of an instrument of crime with intent to employ it criminally and promoting prostitution. Allegheny County police filed charges Aug. 13.
• Madison K. Smith, 21, of Munhall on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Nov. 29.
Waived for court
• Derek W. Podlesny, 34, of Pittsburgh on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license and improper traffic signaling. Charges were filed by Pitcairn police Feb. 14.
• Courtney Brockman, 30, of Pittsburgh on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Nov. 8.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .