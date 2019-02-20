DUI, theft cases among recent Monroeville police investigations
44 minutes ago
Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 13-19 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:
- Latae Young, 24, of Monroeville with simple assault. Charges were filed Feb. 15 in connection with an incident along the 2500 block of Monroeville Boulevard.
- Amber Batzel, 35, of Pitcairn with retail theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Feb. 13 in connection with an incident along the 4500 block of Broadway Boulevard.
- Corey Estes, 45, of Penn Hills with driving under the influence. Charges were filed Feb. 19 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and Mall Boulevard.
- Tyrone Hicks, 25, of Jeannette with persons not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed Feb. 14 in connection with an incident along the 5000 block of William Penn Highway.
