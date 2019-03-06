Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DUI, theft cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:30 p.m
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Jeffrey Lockard, 67, of East Liberty on charges of terroristic threats, possession of offensive weapons, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.Charges were filed Dec. 10.
  • Damon Walker, 23, of Rankin on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 21.
  • Megan Edkins, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of forgery and theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Nov. 8.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Patricia Coto, 35, of Penn Hills on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Feb. 18.

Coto also waived preliminary hearings on two other cases, both for retail theft. Those charges were filed Feb. 18.

  • Craig Leith, 32, of Plum on charges of accident involving injury while not properly licensed, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving without a license and reckless driving. Charges were filed Jan. 26.
  • Brandon Moody-Anderson, 20, of Monroeville on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 17.
  • Christian Woods, 27, of Turtle Creek on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed Jan. 5.
  • Nicole Rozman, 30, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft and three counts of conspiracy. Charges were filed Nov. 1, 2017.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

