DUI, theft, drug possession among recent Monroeville police investigations

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 21-27 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:

• Shane Kennedy, 31, of Hollidaysburg with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and recklessly endangering another person. The charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident on Route 22 in Murrysville.

• Matthew J. Beck, 26, of Wilkinsburg with two counts of aggravated assault. The charge was filed in connection with an incident at Forbes Hospital.

• Michael B. Warnick, 51, of North Versailles with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident on Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn.

• Brandon Sawyer, 33, of Monongahela with possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge was filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident on Mall Circle Drive in Monroeville.

• Juwane R. Dunn, 20, of Braddock with theft. The charge was filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident at Macy’s in Monroeville.

• Jody Holcomb, 48, of Woodsfield, Ohio with making a false written statement and making a false written statement in order to purchase a weapon. The charges were file Feb. 22 in connection with an incident in June in the 200 block of Mall Boulevard in Monroeville.

• Kenneth Love, 36, of Pittsburgh with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without financial documentation. The charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident in the 2000 block of Stroschein Road in Monroeville.

• David J. Blue, 29, of Pitcairn with simple assault, public drunkenness, possession of a small amount of marijuana, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed by Pitcairn police Feb. 26 in connection with an incident on the 300 block of Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn.

• Raheem Harvey, 26, of Pitcairn with harassment, simple assault and trespassing. Charges were filed by Pitcairn police Feb. 26 in connection with an incident on the 600 block of Sixth Street in Pitcairn.

• Eric L. Reed, 47, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident on the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive in Monroeville.

• Ronald Williams, 37, of Pittsburgh with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a driver’s license, driving under a suspended or revoked driver’s license and careless driving. Charges were filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident on the 2000 block of Mosside Boulevard in Monroeville.

• Joel Senchur, 54, of Monroeville with carrying a firearm without a license and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident in the 3000 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville.

• Sandra Schaefer, 37, of Monroeville with driving under a suspended or revoked driver’s license and causing damage to a vehicle in a crash. Charges were filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident at the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Old Haymaker Road.

• Brian Herbeck, 59, of Plum with driving under the influence of alcohol. The charge was filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident on the 1000 block of Golden Mile Highway.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .