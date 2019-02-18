Easy Prime Rib recipe that makes delicious main course

Prime rib takes center stage for Shirley Govan of Valencia, who raises grass fed beef and pasture-raised pork with her husband, Jim.

Farming has been part of their 35-year marriage and their two two girls were 4-H members.

Prime rib is a feast for the eyes and the belly. It’s too expensive to just “wing it.” Shirley guides us through her easy process of preparing a flavorful prime roast tailored to your taste.

Her method is simple, but this is the way she has been making it for years with personal success.

Along with this memorable recipe, Shirley wants to share a recipe in memory of her mother, Dolores Nelson. Her sugar cookie is one of a kind.

Prime Rib

4 to 10 pound prime rib

salt (generous amount)

pepper (generous amount)

garlic powder (generous amount)

Allow the roast to reach room temperature.

Generously pat the roast with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Coat the roast well, which will create a crust.

Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes to sear and brown.

Then lower the temperature to 300 degrees and cook for 20 minutes per pound for medium.

Remove the roast from the oven and let rest 30 minutes before carving.

Doris Nelson’s Sugar Cookies

(makes three dozen)

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cup sugar

1 cup shortening

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sift all of the dry ingredients together.

Blend in the shortening with a fork until crumbly. Make a well and in the center add eggs and vanilla and blend until combined. Roll out on a floured surface and cut with desired cookie cutters. The thicker the better. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

For an optional topping, these can be iced with peanut butter and dipped in chocolate (melted chips).