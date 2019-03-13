Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Educational event at Northern Tier about devastating effects of Spotted Lanternfly | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Educational event at Northern Tier about devastating effects of Spotted Lanternfly

Karen Price
Karen Price | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:30 a.m
848925_web1_pcj-lanternfly-031419
Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture
The Spotted Lanternfly

About a minute ago

The spotted lanternfly could soon move across the state into western Pennsylvania, and residents have the opportunity to learn what that means and what they can do about the invasive pests at an upcoming talk at Northern Tier Regional Library.

Penn State master gardener Dianne Machesney will share information collected by researchers from Penn State and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“It’s devastating to commercial agriculture,” she said. “It hasn’t come this far yet, but if it gets to Erie where all the grapevines are it could decimate that industry. It’s a really serious thing.”

The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in Berks County in Eastern Pennsylvania in 2014 and has remained primarily in that part of the state as well as New Jersey and Delaware, Machesney said. Researchers believe the pest, a native of Asia, came to the United States on container ships.

“When you turn it upside down, it has what looks like a straw with a drill at the end at its mouth,” Machesney said. “It can get through the bark of a tree, suck out the sap and kill the tree. When it lands on fruit it sucks it dry, and they like grapes, apples, peaches, any type of fruit you can think of. And you don’t get one, they come en masse. You can get hundreds at one time.”

The concern is so great for how the progression of the insect could affect the state’s grape, tree-fruit, hardwood, nursery and landscape industries that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture enlisted the help of Penn State researchers to study the spotted lanternfly and determine how to contain and destroy it.

Part of that means educating and asking for the public’s help.

Machesney will discuss how to identify the Spotted Lanternfly, what types of trees and surfaces the insects like best, and what to do if someone spots them. “One thing they want is for people to recognize what the egg casings look like and scrape them off and kill them before they hatch,” she said.

Thirteen counties in the southeastern part of the state are under quarantine, she said, and it’s important for anyone traveling to or through those counties to check their vehicles for eggs before returning home.

“These bugs really like smooth surfaces to put eggs on, so they could be on the bumper or in the wheel well,” she said. “It you’re in a quarantined area they want you to actually check your car, look underneath, look at everything when you leave those counties.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.