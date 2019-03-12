Electronics, hazardous waste to be accepted at Monroeville recycling event

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Monroeville Department of Public Works will host a recycling collection event in April.

Erie-based Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling will accept electronics and household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at Monroeville Public Works, 200 Starr Drive. This is the municipality’s second such event of the year.

Workers will not accept explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, medical waste, syringes or large appliances.

Accepted items include various chemicals, such as paint, cleaning products, pesticides, car and household batteries, light bulbs, florescent tubes, oil and anti-freeze. Electronic items include televisions, computers and accessories, printers, cell phones and AC units, among others.

Fees are required for certain items. Prices are:

• 60 cents per pound for CRT televisions and monitors

• 40 cents per pound for all other electronics

• 65 cents per pound for Freon devices (AC units)

• $1 per pound for paint

• $2 per pound for all other household hazardous waste

• $1.50 per pound for universal waste like bulbs and batteries

• $8 for each propane tank

According to ECS&R’s website, the company accepts checks or credit cards for payments.

Registration is required. Visit the company’s website at bit.ly/2H24LIa or call 866-815-0016.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .