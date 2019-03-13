Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Embattled thrift shop in Export reopens

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:05 a.m
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the Murrysville Christian Concern thrift shop on Dec. 29, 2017.

The Murrysville Christian Concern, better known as the Friends Thrift Shop, has officially re-opened.

“We got a letter from the state yesterday,” said MCC Board President Rocky Kindelberger.

The store on Kennedy Avenue has been closed since early February, after receiving a Feb. 6 cease-and-desist letter from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The store, which operates as a charity, was not properly registered with the state department. Kindelberger said store officials submitted registration paperwork Jan. 19, but it had not yet been acknowledged when the store’s state department file was reviewed in February.

Wanda Murren, director of the communications and press office for the state department, said the bureau deals with registration issues on a regular basis.

“Most of the cease-and-desist orders sent out are related to registration,” Murren said last month. “And the department doesn’t immediately order a cease-and-desist. Our staff works pretty closely with charities to try and bring them into compliance, because in most cases these are groups that are trying to do some good for the community.”

According to the Friends Thrift Shop’s Facebook page, the store re-opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Kindelberger said he is just happy to close the book on this particular chapter.

“It is a relief,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

