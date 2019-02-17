Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Etna Winter Street Skate slated for Feb. 24

Erica Cebzanov
Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:30 a.m
Lace up your skates for outdoor merriment during the third annual free Etna Winter Street Skate from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24.

Etna is transforming Butler Street between High and Freeport Streets into a synthetic rink by renting a portable, 32-foot-by-40-foot rink from Wheeling, W.Va.-based All Year Sports Galaxy. Like past years, the rink will feature music, lights and a snow machine, according to Etna Manager Mary Ellen Ramage.

Guests may rent skates or have their own skate blades sharpened for free. Children may borrow walker-like skate aids to provide stabilization when learning to skate.

The Etna Economic Development Corp. is joining Etna Borough, the Etna Deck Hockey Association, Etna Volunteer Fire Department and TriBoro EcoDistrict as event sponsors.

Attendees may sample s’mores, courtesy of the fire department, and ice cream. Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” will make an appearance at the family-friendly happening.

Ramage said the event has expanded since its 2017 inception. After approximately 400 people attended the inaugural skate, the sponsors upgraded to a larger rink to accommodate the crowds.

“I think people like to get outside for something fun this time of the year when there isn’t much to do, and it is free, so everyone can afford it, “she said. “Many kids have never skated, and this gives them the opportunity to try, free and close to home. There’s no car needed if you are local.”

The Street Skate provides the opportunity for people to explore Etna’s business district.

Beth Weidner, co-owner of Pollak’s Candies, said it is “heart-warming to see the smiles and hear the joy of a community enjoying these events,” which introduce new customers to the store.

“We strive to welcome everyone into the store and help to make their evening a memorable experience. There is no better feeling than seeing the sheer joy of a kid in a candy store,” she said.

During last year’s Street Skate, Mary Ellen Gubanic, owner of Divertido, hosted a pop-up shop to familiarize the community with her gift shop, which opened later that spring. This year, Divertido customers will receive 25 percent off scarves and 15 percent off all purchases during the skate.

“This will be our first Street Skate since we opened, although I have attended in the past,” said Alaina Hermanowski, The Shiny Bean Coffee & Tea owner. “I know it is a lot of fun, and I am really looking forward to it — I just hope the weather cooperates.”

