Events and activities in Plum and Oakmont this week

Looking for something to do in Plum and Oakmont this week?

Check out these happenings:

Mothers leave the kids at home and come to the Oakmont Carnegie Library for Mom’s Night Out 6-7 p.m. Thursday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. This month’s craft is Scrabble tiles for your wall. Trace letters onto wood and then paint them with acrylic paint.

The library hosts Baby Lap Sit, a story and song time for children ages 2 and younger 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon is offered from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. It is a beginner’s class, free and open to the public. The class is designed to increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and build coordination. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

The Oakmont library programs are free and no registration’s required. Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

Plum Community Center offers line dancing classes 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Tai chi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the community center.

Mommy and Me Yoga is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Plum center. Cost is $5 per class.

The class is designed for children ages birth through 5 years old with their parents or caregivers. Learn basic moves and stay for playtime and conversation after the class.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about community center programs.

Plum Community Library hosts Story Time for All 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday at 449 Center New Texas Road.

The usual story times; Toddler Tales, Story Time Live and Preschool Pals; will be combined into one event this week. The program’s designed for children ages 2-5. Join library staff for stories, singing, rhymes, games and crafts. The theme is dental health.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information and to register for either event.

