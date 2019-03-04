Events going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Having trouble finding things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week?

Try these suggestions:

Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. hosts a photography exhibit by Joel Varga of Harmar. The exhibit is open during library hours through March 23 and features a lot of nature and small town living photos.

The library hosts Baby Lap Sit, a story and song time for children ages 2 and younger 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving.

Dr. Patrick Cotter from Valley Veterinary Associates in Lower Burrell presents “Doggy First Aid (and Cats, Too!)” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. Cotter will talk about how to handle pet problems such as trauma, orthopedic disease, allergies and more.

The Oakmont library programs are free and no registration’s required. Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

Plum Community Center offers line dancing classes 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Tai chi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the community center.

Mommy and Me Yoga is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Plum center. Cost is $5 per class.

The class is designed for children ages birth through 5 years old with their parents or caregivers. Learn basic moves and stay for playtime and conversation after the class.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about community center programs.

Plum Community Library offers dominoes the game 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 445 Center New Texas Road. Learn how to play the game for free.

Circle of Stitchers will meet at the Plum library from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources.

Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Plum library. Come and work on writing the stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 or go to plumlibrary.org for more information about Plum library programs.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.