Fabric artist Tina Williams Brewer evokes emotion, conversation with quilts

Cooper-Siegel Community Library was a fitting venue for Tina Williams Brewer to talk about her quilts since each one is a narrative in fabric.

Her creations carry a title and have a theme, like literary masterpieces.

A lecture on Feb. 23 for about two dozen attendees was a chance to be immersed in Brewer’s art: “The Harvest” was created in 1989, during her first decade of quilting.

The door-sized piece is done in muted grays and dusky browns. Appliqued figures are lined up in two columns as if men were stacked on the deck of a ship.

The quilt is about slave trade and forced relocation. Brewer said the quilt evokes dark reactions but she is unrepentant.

“It’s really hurtful, the harshness of the topic,” Brewer said. “It’s something people should see and begin to talk about.

“I needed to understand more about this. It was so liberating.”

When she crafted her first quilt in1981, she had no background in the genre.

She described her process as very kinetic, rarely working from a drawing or plan.

“I’m very intuitive,” she said. “You can’t be afraid.”

Placing her first quilts in exhibitions, she considered them a craft. Then her work was recognized as best in show.

In 2018, Brewer was named Artist of the Year by the Pennsylvania’s Governor’s Council of Arts. She has never made a living selling her work, but has won a number of honors both nationally and internationally. She works with budding artists of all ages as a resident artist.

Folded into her fabric artistry are diverse elements from a childhood in Huntington, West Virginia to a degree from Columbus College of Art and Design to working in a Pittsburgh jazz club.

Brewer prefers to gather her fabrics rather than buy them. From a trip to Africa came fabric for “If You Don’t Hear the Tap, You’ll Hear the Bang.” Her mother’s red dress, doilies, little mirrors and translucent fabrics are pleated, overlapped, layered, pinched, embroidered and made into 3D items.

Photos are screened onto material: favorite poet Joyce Scott and news from the pages of the Pittsburgh Courier. Reoccurring symbols and traditional motifs are the bones of her work.

Her piece, “Darlings of Rhythm,” was created in 2005 and is based on an all-women’s band. She brings it into classrooms and finds it evokes questions about history.

She encourages students to create quilts using their own experiences.

Each of the more than 20 quilts she brought to Cooper-Siegel are intensely personal but also universal, Brewer said.

“Relationship,” from 2010, “Isolation,” circa 1993, and “Tributary of Genius” from 2006 each delve deep into ideas the Homestead resident wanted to talk about.

Some of her older works take on new conversations about movies like “The Green Book” or re-emerging discussions of black face.

“If a story has been enriched by time, you can go back to the quilt,” she said. “A quilt is never finished.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.