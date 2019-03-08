Fish fry season begins in earnest

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Grab a fork and some cocktail sauce, because fish fry season is under way!

From Ash Wednesday through Good Friday, Catholic churches, fire departments and private organizations will be hosting weekly fish fries during Lent.

If you’re headed through the Star’s coverage area and need a place to get your fish-fry fix, here you go:

• Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville; begins March 6 and will run every Friday through April 12, except for Good Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. 724-733-8870.

• Our Lady of Joy, 2000 O’Block Road, Plum; every Friday through Good Friday, 4-7 p.m. 412-795-3388.

• Sardis Volunteer Fire Department, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane, Murrysville; every Friday through Good Friday, 4-8 p.m. 724-733-2602

• Italian American Club, 5930 Kennedy Ave., Export; Ash Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and every Friday through Good Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with curbside service from 4-9 p.m. $1 from every fish sold, as well as tips, will benefit the Export VFD. 724-327-9727.

Is there a Star-area fish fry that isn’t listed here? Let us know! Email pvarine@tribweb.com with the dates, time and location.

Click here for the Trib’s listing of fish fries throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .