Fox Chapel considering new public works building to replace aging structure
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel considering new public works building to replace aging structure

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:39 p.m
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel will move forward with a project to rebuild its public works facilities.

Fox Chapel council is expected to move forward with a $5 million multi-year project to replace its aging public works facilities, officials said.

The existing steel buildings are rusting and inefficient, Manager Gary Koehler said, but the project depends on whether bids are reasonable.

Reconstruction has been on the table for several years.

As proposed, one building erected between the 1950s and 1980s behind the municipal building along Fox Chapel Road will be replaced with a larger facility and another will be remodeled.

Council budgeted $1.1 million this year for site preparation. Work is expected to last six months, with work including storm water retention facilities, new water and electric lines, paving, material bins and removal of fill material.

A fuel facility and tank was previously installed.

Work includes compliance with environmental mandates like storm water filtering and stream setback requirements, which are required even if a new building isn’t constructed, Koehler said.

“In addition, the new site design will allow for the more efficient use of the property,” Koehler said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

