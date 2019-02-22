Fox Chapel trails ready for spring despite heavy flood damage in 2018

Fox Chapel walking trails will be open in time for spring hikes despite sustaining major damage during the 2018 summer floods, officials announced Friday.

“We sustained a tremendous amount of damage during the July floods and continued rainy weather,” Mayor Alex Scott said. “I want to thank our public works department, who have been working to get our parks and trails back in shape.”

Clean-up costs were estimated at about $400,000 across the municipality.

The July 2 storm washed away part of the Squaw Run trail and deposited piles of rocks and mud at McCahill Park.

Scott said several trail stewards trekked out regularly onto debris-strewn paths to survey damage and report conditions back to borough administrators.

In all, July’s three-day heavy rainfall not only wiped out several trails but also tore away guiderails on Squaw Run Road, downed trees along Hunt Road and eroded bridge edges throughout the borough.

Scott said there is still work to be done to make sure trails are ready for spring weather. He said crews are clearing downed trees on the new Riding Meadow bypass trail.

Trail maps are available at the municipal office along Fox Chapel Road.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .