Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel’s Nico Castracani named U16 state skiing champ

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, February 25, 2019 3:35 p.m
Fox Chapel area 10th grader Nico Castracani was crowned the U16 State Champion as the Men’s Overall Winner at the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association (PARA) Championships at Blue Mountain Resort in Eastern PA.
Fox Chapel area 10th grader Nico Castracani was crowned the U16 State Champion as the Men’s Overall Winner at the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association (PARA) Championships at Blue Mountain Resort in Eastern PA.

14 minutes ago

Central Catholic sophomore and Fox Chapel resident Nico Castracani won the state Alpine Racing Championship on Feb. 24 and will advance to the Eastern Championships in Maine.

Castracani was crowned the U16 state champ as the Men’s Overall Winner at Blue Mountain Resort in eastern PA.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that he’s advanced to the Eastern Championships, and also his second state overall championship — two years ago, he won the U14 rank.

With this victory, Castracani advances as PARA’s top seeded male racer to the U16 Eastern Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine from March 8-13.

PARA includes alpine racing teams from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

With first-place combined finish times in Super Giant Slalom and Giant Slalom, the teen tallied first-place runs in four of the total five scored runs at the three-day event.

Castracani is a member of Hidden Valley Race Club (HVRC) at Hidden Valley, PA, and was the only racer from Pittsburgh to make the PARA State Team, which consists of nine athletes.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

