Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Franklin Regional delays contracts on elementary consolidation project | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Franklin Regional delays contracts on elementary consolidation project

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, February 18, 2019 11:28 p.m
769208_web1_ms-MurrSloan3-101118
Image by VEBH Architects
Above, an architectural rendering of the renovated Sloan Elementary School.
769208_web1_WEB-franklinregional-schoolboard
Tribune-Review file
Above, the Franklin Regional school board.

38 minutes ago

Franklin Regional school board members did not award contracts Monday for the estimated $54 million construction project to consolidate its elementary schools onto one campus.

The agenda for the board’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Feb. 4 listed “awarding of prime contracts for the Sloan Elementary Additions & Alterations Project and the New Franklin Regional Intermediate School Project” among the items to be discussed.

Those items are typically revisited by the board at the monthly voting meeting. The Sloan project was not.

District Communications Director Cara Zanella referred questions to district solicitor Gary Matta, who was not available for comment.

The district plans to renovate Sloan Elementary into a building serving kindergarten through second grade, and construct a new elementary school on the property serving grades 3 to 5.

Murrysville resident Gary English told board members they should delay awarding the contracts while the project is the subject of legal action. A group of district residents, the “Sloan Project Concerned Citizens,” have appealed Murrysville council’s approval of the project.

“If the school board awards the construction bids, the taxpayers will be liable,” English said. “If the lawsuit prevails, and construction is halted, taxpayers will still be liable for the construction bids.”

The school district has intervened in the appeal, and school board member Dennis Pavlik objected to the intervention being characterized as the school district “filing a lawsuit.”

“The school board, in order to defend itself, also had to join that lawsuit, in order to see that there was an adequate defense,” Pavlik said. “And as in all land-use cases, we appealed all of those (conditions) that we thought were unjust.”

English said school officials should allow the legal challenge to play out before taking any further action.

“Moving forward with the bidding process while the lawsuit is still pending is not responsible,” he said.

A court date has not been set for the Sloan Project Concerned Citizens appeal.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.