Franklin Regional will replace turf, track for 2019-20 school year

Franklin Regional students will have a freshly-turfed field next school year as part of a $1.78 million district capital improvement plan approved for 2019-20.

The $1.2 million project, which includes the football field as well as resurfacing the surrounding track, accounts for the bulk of next year’s capital improvement plan. Fencing inside Panther Stadium also will be replaced, at a cost of $55,000.

Other sizable purchases include slightly more than $33,000 for musical instruments and $35,000 to replace gym wall padding.

District officials budgeted just under $50,000 for new projects. About half of that will go toward security enhancements and boosting the district’s security system storage.

“Right now we keep about 15 to 17 days of (camera-footage) storage,” FR facilities director Jim Heck said earlier this month. “I’m thinking we’ll need the additional storage, especially as we start adding cameras up at Sloan (Elementary).”

Other major projects include $50,000 for carpeting at Franklin Regional Middle School and $25,000 for road and sidewalk repairs.

