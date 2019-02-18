Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional will replace turf, track for 2019-20 school year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, February 18, 2019 11:19 p.m
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, Franklin Regional students march across the turf at Panther Stadium on Aug. 15, 2017. The turf will be replaced prior to the 2019-20 school year.

46 minutes ago

Franklin Regional students will have a freshly-turfed field next school year as part of a $1.78 million district capital improvement plan approved for 2019-20.

The $1.2 million project, which includes the football field as well as resurfacing the surrounding track, accounts for the bulk of next year’s capital improvement plan. Fencing inside Panther Stadium also will be replaced, at a cost of $55,000.

Other sizable purchases include slightly more than $33,000 for musical instruments and $35,000 to replace gym wall padding.

District officials budgeted just under $50,000 for new projects. About half of that will go toward security enhancements and boosting the district’s security system storage.

“Right now we keep about 15 to 17 days of (camera-footage) storage,” FR facilities director Jim Heck said earlier this month. “I’m thinking we’ll need the additional storage, especially as we start adding cameras up at Sloan (Elementary).”

Other major projects include $50,000 for carpeting at Franklin Regional Middle School and $25,000 for road and sidewalk repairs.

Click here to view the 2019-20 capital improvement plan.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

