Franklin Regional’s Reljac chosen for women’s leadership award

Mary Catherine Reljac, assistant superintendent at the Franklin Regional School District, is the 2019 Dr. Jean E. Winsand Distinguished Woman in Education Award honoree.

The award is presented by the Tri-State Area School Study Council, part of the University of Pittsburgh.

Reljac, who has been with the district since 2013, is the 17th female educator to receive this honor.

“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated and then to receive this award,” she said. “There are many talented female educators who have been past award recipients and I feel fortunate to have benefitted from their examples. As an educational leader, it is critical to serve others, work collaboratively with colleagues, and mentor future leaders. This recognition is very special to me because it represents these ideas.”

The award honors a woman who has made a significant impact and positive difference in her career through exemplary leadership and service to others. Female educators who are nominated must demonstrate significant leadership accomplishments that have impacted other women, leadership in professional organizations, mentorship and assistance to support other women, and contributions that align with the mission of the Tri-State School Study Council.

The winner is selected by members of the Tri-State Leadership Executive Committee.

“Tri-State believes it is a privilege to honor strong, female educational leaders who, like Dr. Reljac, are using their talents and leadership abilities to positively shape our schools in western Pennsylvania,” said Diane L. Kirk, Director of Tri-State School Study Council. “Dr. Reljac embodies exemplary leadership skills and a passion for education. These are only two of the many qualities that made her the ideal choice for this honor.”

Reljac will receive the award at the annual Dr. Jean E. Winsand Institute for Women in School Leadership on March 28 at the Edgewood Country Club.

In addition to her role as assistant superintendent, where she is responsible for curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development and supervision of the educational leadership team, Reljac serves as a facilitator for the Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership Program, specifically working with district administrators using the National Institute for School Leadership curriculum. Prior to joining the Franklin Regional administrative team, Reljac served as an administrator for the Pine-Richland and Gateway School Districts.

The award is given in memory of Dr. Jean Winsand, an associate professor in both the departments of instruction and learning and administrative and policy studies in the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Education.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .