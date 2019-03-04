Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Franklin Regional’s Reljac chosen for women’s leadership award | TribLIVE.com
Education

Franklin Regional’s Reljac chosen for women’s leadership award

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 4, 2019 4:03 p.m
833418_web1_ms-reljac-031419
Tribune-Review file
Above, FR Assistant Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac organizes questions during a 2018 town hall meeting in Murrysville.
833418_web1_ms-reljac2-031419
Submitted photo
Above, FR Assistant Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac.

About an hour ago

Mary Catherine Reljac, assistant superintendent at the Franklin Regional School District, is the 2019 Dr. Jean E. Winsand Distinguished Woman in Education Award honoree.

The award is presented by the Tri-State Area School Study Council, part of the University of Pittsburgh.

Reljac, who has been with the district since 2013, is the 17th female educator to receive this honor.

“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated and then to receive this award,” she said. “There are many talented female educators who have been past award recipients and I feel fortunate to have benefitted from their examples. As an educational leader, it is critical to serve others, work collaboratively with colleagues, and mentor future leaders. This recognition is very special to me because it represents these ideas.”

The award honors a woman who has made a significant impact and positive difference in her career through exemplary leadership and service to others. Female educators who are nominated must demonstrate significant leadership accomplishments that have impacted other women, leadership in professional organizations, mentorship and assistance to support other women, and contributions that align with the mission of the Tri-State School Study Council.

The winner is selected by members of the Tri-State Leadership Executive Committee.

“Tri-State believes it is a privilege to honor strong, female educational leaders who, like Dr. Reljac, are using their talents and leadership abilities to positively shape our schools in western Pennsylvania,” said Diane L. Kirk, Director of Tri-State School Study Council. “Dr. Reljac embodies exemplary leadership skills and a passion for education. These are only two of the many qualities that made her the ideal choice for this honor.”

Reljac will receive the award at the annual Dr. Jean E. Winsand Institute for Women in School Leadership on March 28 at the Edgewood Country Club.

In addition to her role as assistant superintendent, where she is responsible for curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development and supervision of the educational leadership team, Reljac serves as a facilitator for the Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership Program, specifically working with district administrators using the National Institute for School Leadership curriculum. Prior to joining the Franklin Regional administrative team, Reljac served as an administrator for the Pine-Richland and Gateway School Districts.

The award is given in memory of Dr. Jean Winsand, an associate professor in both the departments of instruction and learning and administrative and policy studies in the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Education.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.