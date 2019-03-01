Franklin Township sanitary authority board moves March meeting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority has shifted its March meeting to an earlier date.

The authority board typically meets on the third Thursday of the month. The March meeting will take place on Monday, March 18.

At its February meeting, the board approved the sale of 2019 bonds to finance the rehabilitation of FTMSA’s sewage collection system. While the bond amount is not to exceed $12 million, FTMSA officials have said they plan to spend $10 million, and that the 2019 rate increase will fund debt service related to the bond issue.

Planned improvements include:

• A physical survey and visual inspection of the entire Murrysville collection system, about 245 miles of sewer lines and 5,200 manholes.

• Sewer system geographic information system mapping of the collection system.

• Implementing a flow and rainfall monitoring program, which will be used to develop a sewer system assessment program, tracking flow in gallons per day.

• Creating a hydrological and hydraulic model of the collection system.

• An assessment report that describes the collection system under various weather-related and seasonal conditions.

The sewage rate was raised to $48.59, about $10 below the average rate of $58.54, among 50 southwestern Pennsylvania authorities, according to FTMSA.

The March 18 meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the authority offices, 3001 Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville.

For more, see FTMSA.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .