Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
FTMSA: Murrysville-backed bond will save customers $400,000 | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

FTMSA: Murrysville-backed bond will save customers $400,000

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:30 a.m
779521_web1_WEB-murrysville-council1-copy
Tribune-Review file
Above, members of Murrysville Municipal Council.

46 minutes ago

Murrysville council will back a $12 million bond issue by the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority as the authority addresses a host of issues with its system, and its new chairman said customers can expect another rate hike farther down the road.

“We know that we’ve got way more than $10 million of things to fix,” said newly-installed FTMSA chair Jim Rumbaugh of the bond. FTMSA plans to use $10 million, but the authority’s bond counsel said the $12 million figure provides additional flexibility in underwriting the bond.

The authority this week signed a $1.2 million contract that will go toward fully mapping the system, and Rumbaugh said he expects to enter into a $1.2 million contract shortly to install a host of flow monitors throughout the system.

“This $10 million is a start,” Rumbaugh said, adding that FTMSA recently received a confidential correction action plan from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, aimed at addressing systemwide issues like those of Bill Ott, who has borne the brunt of overflows for more than 15 years.

Ott has appeared before council three times since 2015 to try and resolve persistent flooding issues for his properties along Tarr Hollow Road.

Murrysville Council President Josh Lorenz said a FTMSA board, which as of January includes Rumbaugh along with two other new members, has been much more communicative than previous boards.

“I can say that the people we’ve appointed, we have a lot of faith and confidence that they recognize appreciate the situation, and are committed to doing what it takes to rectify things,” Lorenz said.

FTMSA is charged with overseeing and maintaining more than 330 miles of sanitary pipe. Officials have identified a number of issues with the system over the years, from pump-station overflows during wet weather to storm water inflow and infiltration and old, damaged pipelines.

Resident Gary English, who recently moved to Murrysville from Penn Hills, said he was disappointed to find that that FTMSA had hiked rates 35 percent in 2019 without seeking any state or federal grants to help fund new projects. Rumbaugh said he was happy to begin seeking grants, but added that FTMSA would be pursuing the bond issue with or without the municipality’s backing.

“I think you should demand more accountability from FTMSA before you even consider backing this bond,” English said.

With Murrysville as a guarantor, a more favorable bond rating would save ratepayers up to $400,000, according to Rumbaugh and Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.

“If we don’t guarantee this, what we are guaranteeing is that the ratepayers of this community will be paying an additional, possibly, $400,000,” Lorenz said. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Council voted 6-0 to guarantee the bond issue; Councilwoman Jamie Lee-Korns was not present.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.