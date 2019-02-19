Furry friends focus of upcoming exhibit, fundraiser at North Hills Art Center

The North Hills Art Center is going to the dogs — and the cats, gerbils, snakes and other critters people keep as pets.

A juried animal-themed art show to benefit local animal rescue groups kicks off on Saturday, March 9 with a grand opening from 7 to 9 p.m.

The art, which will be on display through April 5, can be viewed weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m.

On two Saturdays during the show’s run, special animal themed activities will be held.

• An “Animal Art Day” featuring three pet friendly art activities is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 16.

• A “Pet Portrait” demonstration by artist Kim Freithaler will be held at 1 p.m. on March 23.

The Art Center is located at 3432 Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .