Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Gibsonia woman shares Lithuanian heritage through favorite family dish | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Gibsonia woman shares Lithuanian heritage through favorite family dish

Sherry Esser
Sherry Esser | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:30 a.m
800642_web1_WEB-chef2

About a minute ago

Kugelis and Balandeliai/Halupki are Lithuanian heritage recipes that Donna Urbanec, a resident of Gibsonia, is so proud to share.

Her grandparents, Vincas Kapucinskas and Magdelina Romanauskas Kapucinskas came to the United States through Ellis Island and insisted that their eight children all learned how to cook — especially these two recipes.

Kugelis is a potato pudding that is similar to mashed potatoes.

Balandeliai/Halupki is stuffed cabbage that uses ground beef, ground pork and ground veal.

There are many variations to these recipes, but this is how it was passed down to Donna by her father. Donna and her husband, Ken, have been married for 35 years.

Kugelis

(serves 6 to 8)

6-8 Idaho potatoes (finely grated)

1 onion (finest grate)

5 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

bacon (optional)

1-2 tablespoon Crisco or oil to coat deep pan, can use a roaster

Coat the pan and place in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes to heat, but not smoking.

Grate the potatoes and onion, add the eggs, baking powder and salt. Add the bacon (optional). Remove the pan from the oven, add the mixture, but be careful not to splash. Add the milk and slightly incorporate, but do not beat. Cook for approximately 1 ½ to 2 hours, time varies depending on the size of the pan and amount of the the mixture used. It will be done when your fork comes out fairly dry.

Tip: This recipe accompanies a roast well, with either gravy on top or sour cream.

Balandeliai/Halupki

(makes 12 to 18 rolls)

1 large head of cabbage

1 onion finely chopped

4 celery stems, chopped

½ green pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon butter

2-3 tablespoons water

1 bag instant rice

1 large tomato soup

1 ½ pound ground beef

½ pound ground pork

½ pound ground veal

Remove the core from the cabbage and place the whole head in a large pot filled with salted, boiling water. Cover and cook to soften, until leaves pull off individually. When leaves are cool, cut away the thick center stem from each leaf. Chop the remaining leaves that are very small.

Saute the chopped onion, celery and green pepper, using the butter and water in a large skillet until tender. In a large bowl, mix cooked rice, cooled onion mixture, meat and salt to taste. Don’t overmix or the meat will become tough. Place one-half cup of meat on each cabbage leaf. Roll the leaf. Place the completed rolls in a Dutch oven in neat rows and pack together fairly tight. Place the remaining chopped cabbage on top of the rolls.

Add the tomato soup and approximately one-half can of water. Cover and cook for 2 hours or until tender. Freezes well.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.