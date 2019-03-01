Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘Guys and Dolls’ coming to Pine-Richland stage | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

‘Guys and Dolls’ coming to Pine-Richland stage

Karen Price
Karen Price | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:30 a.m
799153_web1_pcj-musical5-030719
Tyler Hepler and Meghan Wilson rehearse for Pine-Richland’s musical “Guys and Dolls” on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
799153_web1_pcj-musical2-030719
Bekah Shipley and Seamus Daniello rehearse for Pine-Richland’s musical "Guys and Dolls" on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
799153_web1_pcj-musical4-030719
The Cabaret Girls rehearse for Pine-Richland’s musical "Guys and Dolls" on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
799153_web1_pcj-musical3-030719
Meghan Wilson rehearses for Pine-Richland’s musical "Guys and Dolls" on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
799153_web1_pcj-musical-030719
Declan Allwein, left, Logan Krushinski and Ethan O’Neil rehearse for Pine Richland’s musical "Guys and Dolls" on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

About a minute ago

“Guys and Dolls” isn’t the easiest musical for high school students to tackle, which is why producer Kathy Morrissey said it wasn’t initially a title they were considering for this year’s show.

“We always hold auditions first to see who comes out and what kind of dynamic there is with the people we’re casting, then we pick a show based around everybody that we have,” Morrissey said. “(Guys and Dolls) was not even on our radar, but the boys that we had, we knew that they’d be able to pull it off because it’s a really hard show between the dialect and the dancing.”

Pine-Richland students will perform the musical comedy beginning March 8.

The cast features 56 students, 26 student orchestra members and 35 crew members. The musical first opened on Broadway in 1950, won a Tony Award and later spawned a movie starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine.

Senior Tyler Hepner is playing Sky Masterson, the role which Brando portrayed in the film. Sky is a notorious high-rolling gambler who finds an unlikely love match with a missionary named Sarah Brown. The role has been a fun challenge for Hepner.

“Sky is so cool, and he’s so in control of himself emotionally and physically, and, whenever he’s in a room, everyone knows he’s in a room,” Hepner said. “He has a presence about him that’s so fun to play. (Filling that presence) is the coolest part, but it’s also the hardest part.”

Junior Meghan Wilson plays Sarah, and she’s also enjoying learning her character and the progression she goes through as the musical goes on.

“The show is so interesting for my character because she’s a missionary,” Wilson said. “She starts kind of reserved and not liking Sky, so it’s a really interesting jump from her character at the beginning toward the end, especially with the music. Her songs toward the beginning are softer and higher, and then she goes to Havana and it gets loud and brassy. It’s really fun. And everyone in the cast is so amazing and has made it such a great experience.”

Senior Seamus Daniello plays Nathan Detroit, who is searching for a place to host his crap game while avoiding the authorities, and his long-suffering fiancee, Adelaide, is played by senior Amara Busa. Nathan makes a $1,000 bet with Sky that he won’t get Sarah to agree to come to Havana with him in order to finance his game.

The show features a number of well-known musical numbers, including “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” made famous by Sinatra as Nathan Detroit in the movie version, “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

“It’s so funny, and it’s very unique in the way it’s structured,” Morrissey said. “It’s a lot of little vignettes that fit together, and there’s so many unique places. It’s in the sewers, it’s in Times Square, it’s in Havana, which is a place that is so foreign to these kids. So Havana is very exotic to all of them. And it’s a lot of different styles because we have the Havana and the salsa dancing, then the stylized New York dancing.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.