Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton grads earn victory at International Builders Show competition | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton grads earn victory at International Builders Show competition

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:30 a.m
800527_web1_hj-hamptonbeattie-030719
Drew Miller, left, Joe Hetrick, Nick Bonsell, Hanna Gibson, (2017 Hampton grad) and Nathan Tabon, (2018 Hampton grad), comprised the team from Penn College that won first place in the 2-year College Residential Construction Management Competition at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas.

2 minutes ago

A pair of Hampton graduates who attended A.W. Beattie Career Center were part of a team that recently won a national competition.

Hanna Gibson and Nathan Tabon, who were in A.W. Beattie’s Carpentry/Building Construction programs, competed in the 2-year College Residential Construction Management Competition at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas. Gibson graduated from Hampton in 2017, and Tabon in 2018.

Their five-person team from Penn College beat out 14 other schools for the first-place finish. Gibson and Tabon participated in the same competition at the high school level through A.W. Beattie and placed fourth nationally in separate years.

“It means a lot, because we worked really long hours to be able to go and compete,” Gibson said. “To have all of the effort we put in payoff is great.”

Carpentry and Building Construction instructor John Brown was not surprised that Tabon and Gibson have excelled in college.

“Hanna is very organized, and she’s a leader, so I’m not surprised she pulled the team together,” Brown said. “Nate has learned very quickly, and it’s the same with him. He’s a good leader. He’s organized. They’re both really committed.”

Penn College’s team had to recreate an existing home in South Carolina down to every code and specification of a specific township, a task that presented a unique challenge for students who had not had previously designed anything to withstand hurricanes and earthquakes.

They were required to present a complete set of construction drawings, a materials list and construction schedule to a panel of judges after four months of work.

“This is very intense and very high end,” Brown said. “It’s a lot of hard work. And remember these two are in college full-time with a full course load on top of doing this intense project to the specs of a South Carolina town. They had to make phone calls and do their research to do it right.”

Tabon knew from the first meeting that the project would be difficult.

“The difference between the high school competition and our competition is that there’s so much depth in the college competition and so much time you have to put into it.” Tabon said. “The first day I was in the group they were talking about seismic issues, and that’s just one thing where it was confusing and I didn’t initially know what to do. There was a lot of in-depth reading and research.”

Gibson is a Residential Construction Management major at Penn College. Tabon is enrolled in Commercial Construction Management.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.