Happy 92nd birthday to Theresa (Baba) Zatezalo of Collier Township, who celebrates on March 9. She is mom to Connie, John and Bonnie.

Happy 11th birthday to Bradin Whitaker, who celebrates on March 7. He is the son of Alberta and Richard Whitaker of Bridgeville.

Camillo Antonio “Tony” Talmonti of Carnegie is turning 12 on March 12. Wishing Tony a happy birthday from his mom and dad, siblings, Lauren and Rose, and his dog, Mabel the Moo Cow.

Happy birthday to Debbie (Wagner) Endy who celebrates on March 7, and to her brother, Joe Martineck, who celebrates on March 11. Debbie is the wife of Doug, and they have a daughter, Della, and Joe is the husband of Teri Ann and father to Jeffery and Valery.

Birthdays this week include Jeri Zawilla, Roman Steffl, Emilie Babish, Adam Kauer, Ron Catrain, Rose Pucci, Jamie Lukac, Mary Kizina, Barbara Meinen, Debbie Stasiowski, Nancy Volk and Pat Catena.

Happy birthday to Mark Urso of South Fayette, who celebrates on March 7. He is the loving husband of Annie and they have three children, Johnny, Noah and Vincent. Mark is the son of Marlene and Jack Urso of Carnegie.

Emily Roessler will celebrate her 20th birthday on March 7. She is the daughter of Craig and Stacey Roessler, sister to Miranda, Ashley and Kyle. Kyle celebrated his 19th birthday on Feb. 3. Emily and Kyle are the grandchildren of Jean and Ken Turiczik of Carnegie, and Betty and William Roessler of Crafton.

Bastian Edward Lenk, of Carnegie, son of Aaron and Laura Lenk, and big brother to Lydia Grey, celebrates his seventh birthday on March 7.

Donna and Bob Heinrich of Carnegie will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary on March 15. They are the parents of Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Donna and Bob have five grandchildren, Robby, Shawn Jr., Tyler, Levi and Mila.

Donna (Fisher) and Ron Hatcher of Carnegie will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary March 14. They are the parents of two children, Amy and James (Courtney), and have one granddaughter, Camille Rose.

Bob Gielarowski of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday on March 11 with his wife, Donna, and children, Jamie (Mark) Hermann and Rob. Bob and Donna have three grandchildren, Madison, Aubrey and Brody.

Happy birthday wishes to Nancy Schmitt, who celebrates on March 9, and to her daughter, Jessica, who celebrates on March 25, and to her brother, Greg Werner, who celebrates on March 12.

Hillary (Mangis) Kuntz of Collier Township celebrates her birthday on March 9 with her husband, Eric, daughter, Kennedy and son, Brady.

Kathleen and John Cubic of Glendale will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on March 12. They have three children, John Jr., Lynn Ann and Bob, and two grandchildren, John and Briana.

Happy birthday to Brandon Bogdon of Collier Township, who celebrates on March 11. Brandon is married to Ashley, and he has a son, Ashton, a daughter, Mila Ann, and son, Blake.