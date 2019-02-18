Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hillman Center presents Celtic musicians, magician for spring shows
Fox Chapel

Hillman Center presents Celtic musicians, magician for spring shows

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, February 18, 2019 3:08 p.m
Celtic trio Poor Man’s Gambit will perform March 9 at Shady Side Academy.

Celtic trio Poor Man’s Gambit will perform at Shady Side Academy in March.

Traditional Irish musicians, the group is heavy on accordion, cittern and fiddle. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the Senior School campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Tickets cost $20 and are sold online at thehillman.org or by phone at 412-968-3040.

The trio includes Corey Purcell, Federico Betti and Deirdre Lockman.

The Hillman will follow that show with a performance by magician, The Amazing Max, at 7:30 p.m. March 16.

The interactive show is for all ages as entertainer Max Darwin combines magic and comedy. Tickets cost $24-$30 and include a pre-show magic lab.

The Amazing Max also plans to put on a show for patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital as part of the Hillman Center’s community outreach program.

Founded in 2004, The Hillman Center for Performing Arts aims to make cultural events accessible to all.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

