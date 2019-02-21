Hunt Road in Fox Chapel closed on good weather days for waterline work

Hunt Road in Fox Chapel will be closed periodically for several weeks while crews install storm water pipes and catch basins.

Construction on the road is part of the borough’s rebuilding program for 2019, Manager Gary Koehler said.

Because work is weather dependent, there is no set schedule, Koehler said.

Costs are part of the borough’s road improvement budget and total more than $2 million, or a quarter of the overall budget.

Police alert residents of the closure by posting it on Nixle, the safety notification system, for each day the road is shut down.

Work hours typically are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews are working along Hunt Road in the area between Squaw Run and Buckingham roads. Detours are posted.

Council approved an aggressive road program after previous tar-and-chip sealing projects didn’t work well enough, members said.

The plan, in addition to yearly paving, includes installation of catch basins and underdrains to eliminate winter icing and lengthen the life of roads.

Council agreed in 2017 to dedicate $1.4 million a year to rebuilding and $300,000 in storm sewer materials.

In 2018, the borough was able to repair 14 roads.

