Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Indiana Township officials to consider billboard near Pa. Turnpike | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Indiana Township officials to consider billboard near Pa. Turnpike

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:06 p.m
782080_web1_her-indiboard-022819
Indiana Township zoning board will have a public hearing to consider a billboard to be erected along Hershey Road, which is adjacent to the PA Turnpike.

About an hour ago

A Verona-based company is seeking to erect a billboard along Hershey Road in Indiana Township, which sits adjacent to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Residents can hear more about the project during a zoning board public hearing at 7 p.m. March 6.

Steel City Billboards wants a special exception to hang the 62-foot high billboard on property in the township’s Indianola section.

The billboard would be adjacent to the east bound lane of the turnpike on property that is zoned light industrial.

If approved, it would be a double-sided double stack static board.

Residents interested in the project are encouraged to attend. The hearing will be at the Indiana Township Town Hall, 3710 Saxonburg Blvd.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.