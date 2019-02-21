Indiana Township officials to consider billboard near Pa. Turnpike

A Verona-based company is seeking to erect a billboard along Hershey Road in Indiana Township, which sits adjacent to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Residents can hear more about the project during a zoning board public hearing at 7 p.m. March 6.

Steel City Billboards wants a special exception to hang the 62-foot high billboard on property in the township’s Indianola section.

The billboard would be adjacent to the east bound lane of the turnpike on property that is zoned light industrial.

If approved, it would be a double-sided double stack static board.

Residents interested in the project are encouraged to attend. The hearing will be at the Indiana Township Town Hall, 3710 Saxonburg Blvd.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .