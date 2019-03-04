Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Indoor rowing fundraiser scheduled Saturday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park
Fox Chapel

Indoor rowing fundraiser scheduled Saturday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 4, 2019
Fox Chapel crew team will host a relay race fundraiser on March 9 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

It’s too cold to hit the Allegheny River, but rowers can practice relay work during a flash fundraiser this weekend at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

The Fox Chapel Crew team and the park board are hosting an indoor rowing race which begins at 8:45 a.m. March 9.

Proceeds benefit Fox Chapel Crew and Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Teams of three people can join crew members to compete for the most total meters rowed on stationery machines. The winning team will receive medals.

The contest is open to teens (seventh grade or older) to senior citizens.

Cost is $100 for a three-person team or $35 per individual. Middle schoolers pay $25 each.

Crew Coach Mark Bellinger said team money will be used to help cover costs of moving to its new home at the park along River Road.

The team last year fundraised to buy low-profile docks and a gangway that would make the move possible, Bellinger said. Cost was $200,000.

For more, contact Bellinger at mfbellinger@gmail.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

