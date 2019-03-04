Indoor rowing fundraiser scheduled Saturday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It’s too cold to hit the Allegheny River, but rowers can practice relay work during a flash fundraiser this weekend at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

The Fox Chapel Crew team and the park board are hosting an indoor rowing race which begins at 8:45 a.m. March 9.

Proceeds benefit Fox Chapel Crew and Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Teams of three people can join crew members to compete for the most total meters rowed on stationery machines. The winning team will receive medals.

The contest is open to teens (seventh grade or older) to senior citizens.

Cost is $100 for a three-person team or $35 per individual. Middle schoolers pay $25 each.

Crew Coach Mark Bellinger said team money will be used to help cover costs of moving to its new home at the park along River Road.

The team last year fundraised to buy low-profile docks and a gangway that would make the move possible, Bellinger said. Cost was $200,000.

For more, contact Bellinger at mfbellinger@gmail.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .