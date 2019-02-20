James Sharp Landing remains closed after flooding

The James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg remains closed after flooding in mid-February.

Heavy rain and warm temperatures early this month caused Allegheny River levels to rise and wash over the riverfront park, borough officials said.

Manager Bill Rossey said the water rushed over the ramp and parking lot at the landing along 13th Street.

“We need to remove all the mud and debris before we reopen it,” he said.

Costs of clean-up were not yet available.

The landing is considered as a borough gem that attracts water enthusiasts from across the region with its free public boat and kayak launches, fishing pier and community events.

The borough has received more than $60,000 from the state in recent years to enhance amenities there.

A $25,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development was used to pave the 13th Street entrance, add dock space and lighting, and also improve accessibility.

It was coupled with a $38,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .