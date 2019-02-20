Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
James Sharp Landing remains closed after flooding | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

James Sharp Landing remains closed after flooding

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:29 p.m
775828_web1_her-sharpslanding-022819
submitted
The James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg remains closed because of flooding in mid-February.

About an hour ago

The James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg remains closed after flooding in mid-February.

Heavy rain and warm temperatures early this month caused Allegheny River levels to rise and wash over the riverfront park, borough officials said.

Manager Bill Rossey said the water rushed over the ramp and parking lot at the landing along 13th Street.

“We need to remove all the mud and debris before we reopen it,” he said.

Costs of clean-up were not yet available.

The landing is considered as a borough gem that attracts water enthusiasts from across the region with its free public boat and kayak launches, fishing pier and community events.

The borough has received more than $60,000 from the state in recent years to enhance amenities there.

A $25,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development was used to pave the 13th Street entrance, add dock space and lighting, and also improve accessibility.

It was coupled with a $38,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.