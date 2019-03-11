Joint Citizens Police Academy returning to Penn Hills, Monroeville

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The joint Citizens Police Academy in Penn Hills and Monroeville has returned for an eight-week spring session starting in April.

The courses will be held at the Penn Hills Police Department from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays starting April 3, unless otherwise noted. Some classes will start at 6 p.m. for longer instruction. The last class will be held May 22.

Cost to participants is $20 for a required background check.

Penn Hills Det. Leo Johe is taking over the program from former Det. Bill Trogler, who retired in January. Johe said he will teach courses alongside Monroeville Chief of Police Doug Cole and the Allegheny County Crime Lab.

Topics covered will include use of force, firearms training, crime scene investigation and a K-9 demonstration, Johe said.

The course will be capped at around 20 people, Johe said.

“We try to keep it at 20 (people) max. But we won’t turn down number 21 or 22,” he said. “We just want to be as hands-on as possible.”

Johe also said anyone is encouraged to apply but preference is given to residents of Penn Hills, Monroeville and Pitcairn.

Participants must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license and fill out an application. Applications can be found on the Penn Hills police website. They are also available for pick up at the Penn Hills Police Department at 102 Duff Road and the Monroeville Police Department at 2700 Monroeville Blvd.

Finished applications are to be turned in at either station.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .