Kidnapping, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court
46 minutes ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Willie Newkirk, 62 ,of Penn Hills on charges of retail theft. Wilkins police filed the charges Dec. 10.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Taniqua Terry, 26, of Penn Hills on two counts of theft of leased property. Charges were filed May 15, 2016.
- Jeffrey Straw, 47, of Verona on charges of receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges Oct. 30, 2016.
- Wendy Christian, 49, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, failure to stop at red signal, failure to keep right, failure to yield right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and no headlights. Charges were filed Jan. 11.
- Jermaine Rodgers, 19, of East Pittsburgh on charges of kidnapping a minor, burglary, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Charges were filed Jan. 16.
- Adam Brandonio, 45, of Jeannette on charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges Jan. 18.
Brandonio went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on two counts of retail theft. Wilkins police filed the charges Jan. 22.
- Willie Murray, 37, of Penn Hills on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 6.
