Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kidnapping, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Kidnapping, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, February 25, 2019 10:42 p.m
802423_web1_web-courts10

46 minutes ago

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Willie Newkirk, 62 ,of Penn Hills on charges of retail theft. Wilkins police filed the charges Dec. 10.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Taniqua Terry, 26, of Penn Hills on two counts of theft of leased property. Charges were filed May 15, 2016.
  • Jeffrey Straw, 47, of Verona on charges of receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges Oct. 30, 2016.
  • Wendy Christian, 49, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, failure to stop at red signal, failure to keep right, failure to yield right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and no headlights. Charges were filed Jan. 11.
  • Jermaine Rodgers, 19, of East Pittsburgh on charges of kidnapping a minor, burglary, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Charges were filed Jan. 16.
  • Adam Brandonio, 45, of Jeannette on charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. Wilkins police filed the charges Jan. 18.

Brandonio went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on two counts of retail theft. Wilkins police filed the charges Jan. 22.

  • Willie Murray, 37, of Penn Hills on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 6.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.