Local Civic Club celebrates 40 years of service

Green Tree Woman’s Civic Club is celebrating its 40th year of service to the community by holding its annual Spring Fashion Show on March 23 at the DoubleTree Hotel, 500 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree.

One of their recent good deeds was sponsoring a craft at December’s Light Up Night at the Green Tree Municipal Center. They also sent 23 boxes of toiletries and snacks to the Marines guarding the U.S. embassies in Pakistan, Zaire and Djibouti. Included in the boxes were holiday cards drawn by first- and second-grade students at Aiken Elementary of Keystone Oaks School District.

“Giving back is very important,” said Jill Folkmire, current secretary and member for the past four years. Other officers include Amy Cesario, president; Christine Short, vice president; and Donna Gall, treasurer. There are 56 members.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month in the Carlisle Social Hall in the Green Tree fire station, 825 Poplar St. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Many of their events help raise funds so they may sponsor their annual $1,500 college scholarship to a Green Tree resident who is chosen through an application process.

Other upcoming events include game day/social at Marion Manor on April 13, a pig roast fundraiser at the Hop House in July, and ladies night at the Green Tree pool in August.

This year’s fashion show celebration on March 23 will cost $30, with lunch served at noon. Fashions will be provided by White House Black Market. For tickets, call 412-378-2707.

For more information on the civic club and its membership requirements, visit www.greentreeboro.com/civicclub.php.