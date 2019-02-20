Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Girls Scouts setting up cookie booth at Block Northway starting Friday | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Girls Scouts setting up cookie booth at Block Northway starting Friday

Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:15 p.m
Shoppers in the North Hills won’t have to wait for a Girl Scout to come knocking at the door to get their fill of Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

Starting on Friday, girls from the West Perry Service Unit of Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania will be at The Block Northway in Ross Township for their annual cookie fundraiser.

Girls will be selling cookies over the next three weeks at their booth in the upper level of the South Corridor near Dave & Buster’s.

The schedule is:

• Feb. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Feb. 23, 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. (North Corridor, near Marshall’s)

• Feb. 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• March 1, 5 to 8 p.m.

• March 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

• March 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 15, 5 to 8 p.m.

• March 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

