Girls Scouts setting up cookie booth at Block Northway starting Friday
44 minutes ago
Shoppers in the North Hills won’t have to wait for a Girl Scout to come knocking at the door to get their fill of Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.
Starting on Friday, girls from the West Perry Service Unit of Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania will be at The Block Northway in Ross Township for their annual cookie fundraiser.
Girls will be selling cookies over the next three weeks at their booth in the upper level of the South Corridor near Dave & Buster’s.
The schedule is:
• Feb. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Feb. 23, 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. (North Corridor, near Marshall’s)
• Feb. 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• March 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
• March 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 8, 5 to 8 p.m.
• March 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
• March 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
